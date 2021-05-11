OPPO launches Eid Happiness Photography Campaign

To spread the happiness of Eid, global leading smart device brand OPPO has launched Eid Happiness Photography Campaign starting from 8th-14th May 2021.

One can share one's unique Eid happiness moments with #OPPOF19Pro and #OPPOEIDHappiness hashtag on @OPPOBangladesh(https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh) Facebook post.

The most memorable #EidHappiness moments will get exclusive gifts including OPPO F19 Pro and TWS Enco W11, says a press release.

This time, OPPO does not announce the photography campaign but also brings F19 Pro Limited Eid edition as well to celebrate this biggest festival Eid-Ul-Fitr.

Along with the colour of the Silver moon and the outlook of the phone, it is being the telltale of the festival. The newest edition will lure the smartphone enthusiasts into getting their hands on the device and gifting their beloved ones to share and multiply the bliss of Eid.

F19 Pro Crystal Silver colour and Reno Glow effect will be evocative of the crescent moon that ushers in Eid. Coming with a 6.43-inches Single Punch-hole AMOLED Display, F19 Pro promises unparalleled experience.

Oppo F19 Pro Eid Edition also has featured with Dual-View Video along with AI Colour Portrait Video mode that comes with a suite of OPPO's famous AI algorithms, which provide the subject matter in natural colors while presenting the background in natural monochrome.













