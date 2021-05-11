Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

OPPO launches Eid Happiness Photography Campaign

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

To spread the happiness of Eid, global leading smart device brand OPPO has launched Eid Happiness Photography Campaign starting from 8th-14th May 2021.
One can share one's unique Eid happiness moments with #OPPOF19Pro and #OPPOEIDHappiness hashtag on @OPPOBangladesh(https://www.facebook.com/OPPOBangladesh) Facebook post.
The most memorable #EidHappiness moments will get exclusive gifts including OPPO F19 Pro and TWS Enco W11, says a press release.
This time, OPPO does not announce the photography campaign but also brings F19 Pro Limited Eid edition as well to celebrate this biggest festival Eid-Ul-Fitr.
Along with the colour of the Silver moon and the outlook of the phone, it is being the telltale of the festival. The newest edition will lure the smartphone enthusiasts into getting their hands on the device and gifting their beloved ones to share and multiply the bliss of Eid.
F19 Pro Crystal Silver colour and Reno Glow effect will be evocative of the crescent moon that ushers in Eid. Coming with a 6.43-inches Single Punch-hole AMOLED Display, F19 Pro promises unparalleled experience.
Oppo F19 Pro Eid Edition also has featured with Dual-View Video along with AI Colour Portrait Video mode that comes with a suite of OPPO's famous AI algorithms, which provide the subject matter in natural colors while presenting the background in natural monochrome.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL recommends 15pc cash dividend
BANKING EVENTS
India’s import checks face scrutiny at WTO
OPPO launches Eid Happiness Photography Campaign
Pakistan's Serene Air starts Dubai-Lahore service
Etihad launches summer sale, fares start at Dh995
UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
Vistara to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft