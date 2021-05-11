Video
Etihad launches summer sale, fares start at Dh995

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

DUBAI, May 10: The sale ends on May 12, 2021, and is valid for travel until November 20, 2021.
Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has launched a summer sale, offering discounts of up to 50 per cent on routes across Asia, Middle East, Europe and the US.
The sale ends on May 12, 2021, and is valid for travel until November 20, 2021. Date or destination changes can be made for free.
Fares from Abu Dhabi to Casablanca start from just Dh995, Moscow from Dh1,495 and Zurich from Dh1,895. The sale extends across all Etihad's cabins, with return Business fares starting from Dh2,495 from Abu Dhabi to Colombo.
Travellers can even enjoy quarantine-free travel on arrival into Casablanca, Geneva, Zurich and Moscow, and back into Abu Dhabi. For vaccinated residents and citizens returning to the capital from countries not on Abu Dhabi's green list, the quarantine period has been reduced to five days.
As part of the airline's 'Year of the 50th' programme, three lucky guests will win 50 times their flight fare in Etihad Credit. This can be used to pay for flights, upgrades and extras any time within two years.
That means, if a guest buys a ticket for Dh1,000 during the Summer Sale, they could win Dh50,000 to spend on flights in the future.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

