Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:54 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vistara to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

PUNE, May 10: Authorities said that the airline will fly once a week between the two capital cities under India's travel bubble agreement with Japan. The airline will use its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft with a three-class cabin configuration to serve the route. This makes Vistara the only Indian carrier to offer the choice of flying premium economy class in addition to Business and Economy cabins.
Vistara has also trained its cabin crew in the Japanese language to extend the warmth of true Indian hospitality to travellers from Japan, authorities added.
Leslie Thng, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, "The Far East has been extremely important geography for our global expansion from the beginning for its tremendous growth potential. We are delighted to add Japan to our international network, under the travel bubble and look forward to providing the best of Indian hospitality while maintaining the highest standards of safety and hygiene for our customers in this sector."
Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on all channels, including the website of the airline, mobile app, and travel agents. The airline will accept all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies.    -TNN


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL recommends 15pc cash dividend
BANKING EVENTS
India’s import checks face scrutiny at WTO
OPPO launches Eid Happiness Photography Campaign
Pakistan's Serene Air starts Dubai-Lahore service
Etihad launches summer sale, fares start at Dh995
UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
Vistara to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft