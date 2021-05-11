Video
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021
Business

Bioscope to display popular TV shows in Eid

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Bioscope, one of the country's most popular streaming platform, is set to launch two amazing Bangla cinemas - 'Bir,' featuring megastar Shakib Khan and 'Haldaa,' the award-winning film starring Mosharraf Karim, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, and Zahid Hasan - to keep people engrossed throughout the Eid holidays, when it will be prudent to stay home amid the raging pandemic.
Action-thriller cinema 'Bir' is a must-watch for all the fans of actor Shakib Khan. Fans will find him in a stunning new look in this film by Kazi Hayat, made on the grounds of political paranoia, says a press release.
Already much anticipated, 'Bir' is going to be launched in Bioscope on the first day of Eid. The other attraction, 'Haldaa,' portrays an absorbing plot on the struggles of the fishermen of the Halda river.
Experience the twists and turns of the protagonists' lives with the brilliant acting prowess of Mosharraf Karim, Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Zahid Hasan, and others in 'Haldaa,' directed by Tauquir Ahmed. 'Haldaa' will also be available in Bioscope on the first day of Eid.
Besides hit cinemas, Bioscope also has a huge collection of Bangla dramas, TV Shows, and more than 70 free local and foreign TV channels for the audience to stay occupied all along. Bioscope is releasing 14 exciting Eid dramas by two of the most talented directors-Taneem Rahman Aungshu and Shafayet Mansoor Rana, which will start airing from the first day of Eid. These dramas will feature Mithila, Tanjin Tisha, Sabila Noor, Sabbir Mishu, among others. Due to the growing popularity of Turkish dramas, now the audience can watch serials like Pori, Zara, and Abir starring everyone's favorite Hurram from Sultan and Suleiman, from day one of Eid with gradual episode releases.
The latest version of Bioscope also allows free offline download, personalized content recommendation, and coupons for the best viewing experience. Visit http://gp.bioscopelive.com/ or download the app from Google Play Store/App Store, and enjoy your Eid vacation to the fullest with Bioscope!


