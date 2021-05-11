Xiaomi launches new smartphone

Xiaomi, global technology leader, announced the latest addition to their best-selling number series line-up of devices - Redmi 9 Dual Camera Version.

Redmi 9 Dual Camera will be available soon in three colour variants: Sporty Orange, Carbon Black and Sky Blue across authorized Mi Stores, Partner Stores and Retail Channels. The retail price is BDT 12,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant.

The new smartphone brings in premium features at an affordable price point in line with Xiaomi's mission of bringing innovation for everyone, says a press release.

"By amalgamating superior performance with premium design, we hope to re-invent the experience an entry level smartphone can provide to the users," the press release quoted Xiaomi Bangladesh Country General Manager Ziauddin Chowdhuryas saying.

Redmi 9 Dual Camera Version features the Aura Iconic Design. It sports a 6.53" IPS HD+ display for an immersive viewing experience. The display comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. The rear of Redmi 9 Dual Camera sports a textured design that prevents fingerprints so that the device can retain its pristine look at all times.

Redmi 9 Dual Camera sports an AI dual camera that can capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations with ease. The device sports a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor coupled with an LED flash.

The device is a MediaTek Helio G35, an octa-core gaming chipset which is clocked up to 2.3GHz. The device is paired with a 5000mAh high capacity enhanced battery which enables a 25% longer battery life cycle as compared to conventional smartphone batteries.

















