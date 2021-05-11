Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 11 May, 2021, 8:53 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian stocks end mixed after US jobs miss

Published : Tuesday, 11 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

HONG KONG, May 10: Markets were mixed in Asia on Monday following a record close on Wall Street as a well-below-forecast US jobs report eased inflation concerns, while oil prices rose after a crucial US pipeline was put out of action by a cyber attack.
Investors have for months been fretting the surge in activity expected in the second half of the year as economies reopen will send prices rocketing, forcing central banks -- particularly the Federal Reserve -- to wind back their ultra-loose monetary policies.
But Friday's big miss on jobs last month -- 266,000 created compared with a forecast one million -- soothed those worries, with analysts saying the easy money measures including record-low interest rates will remain in place for some time.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the data "underscores the long-haul climb back to recovery" but added that she was still confident the country would return to full employment next year.
The Dow and S&P 500 finished at all-time highs, while the Nasdaq gained nearly one per cent.
"At the moment the view is very much that inflation is transitory," Mo Apabhai, at Citigroup Global Markets, told Bloomberg Television. "The Fed having experimented for the last 10 years is trying to keep on running it hot, but at the end of the day the disinflationary forces are still very strong in the economy."
Observers also said the news stirred debate about the outlook for President Joe Biden's trillions of dollars worth of stimulus aimed at infrastructure and social programmes.
National Australia Bank's Tapas Strickland said: "The weekend was all about digesting the implications with opinion divided on whether fiscal stimulus is acting as a disincentive for people to seek work, or whether a slower recovery in the labour market warrants more stimulus."
Still, while the jobs reading disappointed, the view remains that the world's top economy is still on course for a blockbuster recovery, with JP Morgan Asset Management's Patrik Schowitz saying "we build up our picture of the economy from a wide range of data, which on balance have been much more encouraging".    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AIBL recommends 15pc cash dividend
BANKING EVENTS
India’s import checks face scrutiny at WTO
OPPO launches Eid Happiness Photography Campaign
Pakistan's Serene Air starts Dubai-Lahore service
Etihad launches summer sale, fares start at Dh995
UK airline stocks cushioned by hopes for big June travel restart
Vistara to start non-stop flights between Delhi and Tokyo


Latest News
7 who fled Covid facility in Jashore arrested, later released on bail
WHO classifies India variant as being of global concern
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air raids on Gaza
Khaleda ‘improving’, not out of ‘danger’ yet: Doctor
Hamas claims rocket attacks on Israel after clashes in Jerusalem
Two killed by lightning strikes in Panchagarh
Mamata Banerjee inducts 43 ministers
27 held from Jhenidah border while entering the country illegally
Six killed in Chattogram road accidents
Most Read News
Mother's Day 2021: Some perspective from America
Mamunul sent to prison after remand
Garment workers stage demo demanding extension of Eid vacation
Trading thru' Banglabandha land port suspended for 12 days
Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
Gold prices soar by Tk 2,333 ahead of Eid
UAE bans travellers from Bangladesh
Kuwait, Thailand suspend travel from Bangladesh
38 die from coronavirus in 24 hrs; 1,514 infected
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft