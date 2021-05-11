IPDC appoints Savrina as retail business head



IPDC Finance Limited has appointed Savrina Arifin as its Head of Retail Business. She was previously serving as the Acting Head of Retail Business and Head of Distribution prior to that at IPDC.Savrina Arifin has 15 years of extensive experience in the banking and financial sector. She started her career in the Priority Banking Division of Standard Chartered Bank in 2006 and later joined IPDC Finance Limited in 2008, says a press release. She completed her Master of Business Administration and Bachelor of Business Administration from North South UniversityHer expertise includes retail business development, sales & marketing, strategic business planning, relationship management and risk management.Her key achievements include significant expansion of IPDC's distribution network through important contributions in shaping IPDC's retail business landscape with her deep consumer insights, leading the transformation of the Retail business products and processes and enhancing the branch service experience by optimizing service delivery channels.