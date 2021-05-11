Import of Indian spices increases thru Hili Land Port

RANGPUR, May 10: Import of almost all kinds of spices have increased substantially through Hili Land Port (HLP) in Hakimpur upazila of Dinajpur ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity.

According to officials at Hili land customs station, traders have increased import of spices through HLP ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr festivity. As a result, revenue collection from import of spices has also increased.

Talking to BSS, Harun Ur Rashid, President of the Hili Land Port Importers'-Exporters' Group said import of spices from India has increased now though spices were being imported from different countries in the previous years.

"But, exporters of other countries are not accepting letters of credit (LCs) now as shipment of goods, including spices, are being hampered in the wake of the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic," he said.

Harun said import of cumin, cinnamon, cardamom, 'lobongo', black cumin, ginger, dried chili, fenugreek, turmeric and other spices has increased through HLP.

"These imported spices are being supplied to different parts of the country. The price of spices has remained stable now due to increased supply in local markets," he said.

Cumin importer Rajiv Dutt at HLP said the demand for spices has increased in the country's market. As a result, the prices had also gone up a bit in recent times.

"Import of spices from India has been increased keeping in view the demand to keep the prices at a tolerable level," he said, adding that the price of cumin rose above Taka 400 per kg a few days ago and it is being sold at less than Taka 300 per kg now. "Similarly, prices of other spices have also come down," he added.

Saiful Islam, a Clearing and Forwarding agent at Hili Land Port, said import of cumin and other spices has increased by and large through the land port before the Eid-ul-Fitr festivity. Jahidul Islam, a worker at BLP, said, "Our work has increased due to increase in import of spices. I am earning more now."

Talking to local reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Customs at Hili land customs station Saidul Alam said revenue collection has increased through HLP due to increase in imports of spices from India.

In the previous financial year, 9,000 tonnes of Indian spices were imported through HLP from July to April.

"This time, 22,000 tonnes of spices have been imported during the same period and Taka 70.15 crore has been earned as revenue which is double than the revenue collection from import of spices last year," he said. -BSS















