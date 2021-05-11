Eid shoppers throng malls defying pandemic threats



Shoppers throng Basundhara city, shopping mall on Panthapath in the capital on Monday. photo : Observer

As the day progressed on Monday streams of shoppers were seen frequenting streets with shopping bags around almost all the malls including shopping malls No. 10, 2 and 1 in the capital's Mirpur.

It was seen that people of all classes and professions are busy for shopping according to their ability to celebrate Eid. Some are buying for themselves and some for relatives or loved ones.

Speaking to multiple shopkeepers, it is learned that they are happy that the Eid Bazaar is to the optimum level at the last moment. Last year, the shops were completely closed due to lockdown.

In front of Shah Ali Market No. 10 in Mirpur and in front of Ideal School, a lot of shoppers have been noticed. Sellers are seen struggling to cope with buyers. Shopkeepers say buying and selling is going well. Sales have increased since the bus opened.

A shopkeeper said there are Two hundred thousand worth goods in his godown and if it is sold, he will make a good profit.

Fashion houses are not able to provide clothes as per the demand a buyer said and he added the sellers are not able to give clothes according to their choice and size.

A salesman at fashion house Anjans said, "This time 40 to 45 new Punjabi designs have arrived. Most of which are out of stock. I can't give as per desired size to everyone but more products will arrive soon".

It was seen that most have wore face masks, but there were many loitering without any face cover. When asked about the mask they did not reply. The crowd was so big that there was scope of maintaining physical distance.

Seeing the crowd, many shoppers were seen waiting outside. And sellers say they are trying to serve buyers as quickly as possible.

Huge crowd was seen in the city's New Market, Chadni Chalk, Dhaka College area, Elephant Road and other areas.

The reverse picture can be seen in several shopping centers in Dhanmondi due to low presence of buyer. Enamul Haque, a salesman at Orchard Plaza said people rush in footpath and cheaper market areas. He said their maximum customers prefer online shopping and it is going on.

He said: "We are not able to sell the products as per most people's target as pandemic has reduced maximum buyers buying capacity.













Despite warnings from experts of pandemic infection Eid shoppers have been crowding city shopping malls and roadside vendors without maintaining health guidelines.As the day progressed on Monday streams of shoppers were seen frequenting streets with shopping bags around almost all the malls including shopping malls No. 10, 2 and 1 in the capital's Mirpur.It was seen that people of all classes and professions are busy for shopping according to their ability to celebrate Eid. Some are buying for themselves and some for relatives or loved ones.Speaking to multiple shopkeepers, it is learned that they are happy that the Eid Bazaar is to the optimum level at the last moment. Last year, the shops were completely closed due to lockdown.In front of Shah Ali Market No. 10 in Mirpur and in front of Ideal School, a lot of shoppers have been noticed. Sellers are seen struggling to cope with buyers. Shopkeepers say buying and selling is going well. Sales have increased since the bus opened.A shopkeeper said there are Two hundred thousand worth goods in his godown and if it is sold, he will make a good profit.Fashion houses are not able to provide clothes as per the demand a buyer said and he added the sellers are not able to give clothes according to their choice and size.A salesman at fashion house Anjans said, "This time 40 to 45 new Punjabi designs have arrived. Most of which are out of stock. I can't give as per desired size to everyone but more products will arrive soon".It was seen that most have wore face masks, but there were many loitering without any face cover. When asked about the mask they did not reply. The crowd was so big that there was scope of maintaining physical distance.Seeing the crowd, many shoppers were seen waiting outside. And sellers say they are trying to serve buyers as quickly as possible.Huge crowd was seen in the city's New Market, Chadni Chalk, Dhaka College area, Elephant Road and other areas.The reverse picture can be seen in several shopping centers in Dhanmondi due to low presence of buyer. Enamul Haque, a salesman at Orchard Plaza said people rush in footpath and cheaper market areas. He said their maximum customers prefer online shopping and it is going on.He said: "We are not able to sell the products as per most people's target as pandemic has reduced maximum buyers buying capacity.