Banks call money rate all time low even before Eid

The weighted average call money rate is almost all time low hovering at 2 per cent even before Eid-ul-Fitr -- the biggest festival of the Muslims when banks run for overnight borrowing to meet additional business demand for credit and household transactions.

Contrary to it, banks are now flooded with excess liquidity amid sluggish demand for credit as businesses stumble through shutdown as per market disclosure.

After the coronavirus outbreak, the weighted average rate for call money last year dropped below 2 per cent to 1.92 per cent on November 5, 2020 for the first time after August 9, 2018 as demand for credit was on decline against Bangladesh Bank's injection of fresh money into the banking sector.

The latest Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that the call money rate was 2.08 on May 6 when banks borrowed Tk 3,412.33 crore overnight from money market. The highest call money rate in the market was 5 per cent and the lowest rate was 1 per cent.

The interest rate was 1.79 per cent a month ago in the market when banks took Tk 3,956.67 crore in loans from banks, reflecting an easing of the liquidity situation before the Eid vacations.

A BB official on Sunday told The Daily Observer that the situation was almost the same as it was on the previous working day.

The market situation was totally different a year ago when banks were borrowing more and the rate of interest were much higher. Within a week prior to Eid-ul-Fitr in 2020, the weighted average interest rate reached almost 5 per cent.

On May 17, 2020, four days before the Eid vacations began, the weighted average interest rate was 4.98 per cent with Tk 9,130 crore loan money being transacted in the market. The highest and lowest rates of lending in the call money market were 5 per cent and 4.25 per cent respectively.

BB officials said that the country's banking sector has been flooded with excess liquidity which was why banks' borrowing overnight in inter-bank money market was insignificant even before the Eid vacations showing that demand for additional cash is sluggish.

The central bank data showed that the excess liquidity in the country's banking system reached Tk 2,00,000 crore in February 2021 from Tk 1,03,934 crore a year ago in which higher remittance played important role.

Reserves pile up by $11 billion at the central bank since the Covid outbreak was the major reason behind the sharp rise in fresh money supply in banking system. Against the accumulation of $11 billion, the central bank injected fresh local currency worth around Tk 93,000 crore which in fact over flooded the local market.

Even though the fresh money was injected into the money market, demand for fresh credit had hit rock-bottom in the recent past after the coronavirus outbreak as business falls at all levels.

In March, this year private sector credit growth was 8.79 per cent against the central bank's monetary policy projection to attain 14.8 per cent growth in the current fiscal year 2020-2021.








