Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Bengal Group's Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president

Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president

Vice-chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Md Jashim Uddin has been elected president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) for the next two years.
The FBCCI election board announced the name on Sunday.
Motahar Group of Industries Managing Director Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu was elected senior vice-president of the FBCCI from Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
According to the results, the six other vice presidents were elected from the Association Group and the Chamber Group respectively.
Of them, three association group representatives are MA Momen, from Bangladesh Kali Prostutkarak Malik Samity,
    Md Amin Helaly, from Bangladesh Pathya Pustok Mudrak -o- Biponon Samity and Md Habib Ullah Dawn, Bangladesh Leather Goods Manufacturing Association.
The other three vice presidents from Chamber Group are Md Aminul Hoque Shamin from Mymensingh Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Md Salahuddin Alamgir from Pirojpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry and MA Razzak Khan from Meherpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Newly-elected FBCCI President Jashim Uddin was one of the nominated directors of the board from the Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association.
On April 26, directors of the FBCCI board were elected without any voting as the number of valid candidates was 78 against 80 directorship posts.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

