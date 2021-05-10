50 India returnees quarantined in Magura

MAGURA, May 9: Fifty Bangladeshi nationals who returned home from India through Benapole on Saturday night have been placed in quarantine in Magura district.

Joynal Abedin, officer-in-charge of Magura Police Station, said the India returnees entered the country through Benapole border on Saturday night and all of them have been brought to Magura district under the supervision of police and local administration.

Later, they were taken to government quarantine centrEs Eagle Hotel and Soikat Hotel.

Before taking to the quarantine centres, the authorities concerned took samples for their Covid test and asked them to maintain health guidelines.

Besides, the local administration also declared Hotel Mandal International and the rest house of the Department of Youth Development in Magura district town quarantine centres.

Abu Syed, Medical Officer of Magura Sadar Upazila Health Complex, said, "The Bangladeshi nationals who returned from India hail from different parts of the district and they will stay there for 14-day quarantine and the health officials will check them regularly."

Earlier, on Saturday, a confirmed case of Indian Coronavirus strain was detected in Bangladesh, says the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research(IEDCR).

"The Indian variant of Coronavirus was detected in a sample test at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. It has been published on Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data(GSID)," said chief scientific officer of IEDCR ASM Alamgir.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) DG Dr ABM Khurshid Alam also told the media that the Indian variant of Coronavirus has been found in Bangladesh.

The infected patients returned from India. They had been there for treatment, and now they're staying in Jeshore," he added.

Professor Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the institution, also confirmed the development at a press conference in the afternoon.









