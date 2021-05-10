C-19 deaths, cases on the rise again

Fifty-six people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 11,934, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

With this, the death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.

At least 1,386 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,73,513, the release added.

The current positivity rate is 8.19 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.74 per cent.

As Many as 16,915 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday).

At least 3,329 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,10,162 and the recovery rate at 91.81 perc ent.

Among the 56 deceased, 38 were men and 18 were women. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old; three were within 31-40; seven were between 41-50; 15 within 51-60; and 30 were above 60 years old, the release said.

Globally, over 157.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.









