Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

C-19 deaths, cases on the rise again

56 more die, 1,386 newly infected

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Staff Correspondent

Fifty-six people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Sunday, taking the total number of deaths in the country to 11,934, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
 With this, the death rate stands at 1.54 per cent.
At least 1,386 new infections were recorded in the meantime, bringing the total number of people infected to 7,73,513, the release added.
The current positivity rate is 8.19 per cent while the total positivity rate stands at 13.74 per cent.
As Many as 16,915 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours (till 8:00am on Wednesday).
At least 3,329 Covid-19 patients have recovered during the period. The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,10,162 and the recovery rate at 91.81 perc ent.
Among the 56 deceased, 38 were men and 18 were women. Of them, one was between 21-30 years old; three were within 31-40; seven were between 41-50; 15 within 51-60; and 30 were above 60 years old, the release said.
Globally, over 157.72 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 3.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign diplomats leave India as Covid surge hits embassies
Mad rush for home goes on flouting restrictions
Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president
50 India returnees quarantined in Magura
C-19 deaths, cases on the rise again
4 Ansar Al Islam men held over ‘plot to attack police, BGB’
Don’t put loved ones at risk, PM warns desperate travellers
Major shuffle in admin


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft