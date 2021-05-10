Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

4 Ansar Al Islam men held over ‘plot to attack police, BGB’

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent



Police Counterterrorism Unit arrested four suspected members of banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam.
DIG Md Asaduzzaman, chief of the police's Counterterrorism Unit, said the suspects were planning to attack the police and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrols in Dhaka and Sylhet
They also surveyed spots for the planned attacks, Asaduzzaman said at a news briefing in the capital on Sunday.   
The arrestees are Jasimul Islam Jack, 25, a student of Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology in Dhaka, Abdul Mukit, 29, a teacher of Markajus Sunnah Al Islamia Madrasa in Habiganj's Nabiganj, Aminul Haque, 20, a student of Al Hidaya Islamic Institute in Sylhet, and Sajeeb Ikhtiar, 20, an undergraduate from Sunamganj Government College.
They got together through a Messenger group called Science Project. Two of their members have already moved to Afghanistan, while the rest had a plan to flee to the country after some violent attacks in Bangladesh, according to the police official.
Police arrested them in the Basila neighbourhood of Mohammadpur on Saturday.
"You know that most of the militant groups in Bangladesh claim their affiliation to al-Qaeda. Ansar Al Islam claims to be the sub-continental wing of al-Qaeda. Maybe that's why they moved to Afghanistan. This is what they say, but we're not sure about it," he said.
The militants planned to ignite a big explosion using an oxygen gas cylinder, Asaduzzaman added.
Recently, they stabbed the manager of a hotel in Sylhet following the directive from their high-ups and fled, said the deputy inspector general of police.
Police have been the target of militants for a long time. Asked why they targeted BGB, Asaduzzaman said the militants have targeted all law-enforcing agencies.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign diplomats leave India as Covid surge hits embassies
Mad rush for home goes on flouting restrictions
Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president
50 India returnees quarantined in Magura
C-19 deaths, cases on the rise again
4 Ansar Al Islam men held over ‘plot to attack police, BGB’
Don’t put loved ones at risk, PM warns desperate travellers
Major shuffle in admin


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft