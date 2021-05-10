Video
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Major shuffle in admin

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Industry Ministry Secretary KM Ali Azam has been promoted to the rank of senior secretary and transferred to the Ministry of Public Administration. He will replace Senior Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration Sheikh Yusuf Harun, who has started his post retirement leave (PRL) from Sunday.
The Public Administration Ministry on Sunday issued separate gazette notifications in this regard.
According to the PA Ministry notification, Energy and Power Research Council Chairman (Secretary) Zakia Sultana has been made secretary to the Ministry of Industry.
Finance Division Additional Secretary Satyajeet Karmaker was made the new chairman of the Energy and Power Research Council after being promoted to the post of secretary.
At the same time, Sylhet Divisional Commissioner Mashiur Rahman was appointed the chairman of the Land Appeal Board after promoting as secretary of the government.
In another notification issued by the PA Ministry, Cabinet Division's Additional Secretary Khalilur Rahman has been appointed Divisional Commissioner of Sylhet Division.


