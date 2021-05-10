Govt’s no to Khaleda’s  treatment abroad



BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia undergoes treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city. photo : bdnews24.com

After getting the opinion from the Law Ministry on Sunday, the Home Ministry has decided to reject the plea submitted by Shamim Iskandar, younger brother of the former Prime Minister.

While briefing media about the government decision, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said, "We couldn't approve her family's appeal as there is no judicial provision that permits Khaleda Zia for treatment overseas as a convicted offender. She will have to receive treatment at home."

"BNP Chairperson's family will be informed about the matter shortly as there is no scope of allowing her to go abroad for treatment according to the law," the Minister added.

In response to a query whether Khaleda could be allowed on humanitarian grounds, he said, "Her sentence was commuted on humanitarian grounds, so she can take proper treatment at home. We cannot go against the law."

She will only be allowed, if the court allows her to take treatment abroad, he added.

Earlier on the day, the Law Ministry sent its recommendations to the Home Ministry on the appeal filed by Khaleda Zia's family. Her younger brother Shamim submitted the application to the government.

He handed over the prayer to Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the Minister's Dhanmondi residence on May 5. Later, it was sent to the Ministry of Law for their opinion.

According to Home Ministry sources, the Law Ministry opined that the government can allow her to go abroad for treatment only once she gets presidential clemency. Otherwise, permission of the court is essential. Without clemency or court permission, the government has no authority to allow her to take treatment abroad. Instead, she can take treatment following the existing procedure.

Khaleda Zia tested Covid-19 positive on April 11, as eight people at her residence were found infected with the virus. She underwent the second Covid-19 test on April 24 and the report was positive again. However, she tested negative on Saturday.

The BNP Chairperson was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on April 27 for a brief period for a thorough health checkup, and continued to remain there as per the doctors' recommendations. Later, she was shifted from the hospital cabin to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) due to shortness of breath.

Finally, she tested negative for Covid-19, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.

After serving 25 months of the 17-year prison sentence in two corruption cases, she was released on March 25 last year. The suspension of her jail sentence was extended twice.

Khaleda's sentence was suspended last year under Section 401 of the Penal Code. She was released on two conditions - she would not be able to travel abroad and she must receive treatment at home.







