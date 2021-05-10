Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

JS panel asks if govt will take legal action against Serum

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

A parliamentary committee has asked the government to think about taking legal action against the Serum Institute of India for its failure to deliver coronavirus vaccine as per a deal.
The committee on the foreign ministry on Sunday discussed the vaccine crisis created by a shortage of enough doses to continue the mass immunisation drive.
Committee Chairman Muhammad Faruk Khan said they asked the ministry why the government did not follow the panel's recommendation made in February to bring coronavirus vaccine from more than one source.   
"The [foreign] ministry has explained that the matter depends on the health ministry. But they are trying to bring vaccine from multiple sources while hoping to get the doses from India," he said.     
After India halted export of the AstraZeneca vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, due to its own crisis, Bangladesh stopped administering the first doses to save second doses for the people who have had the first dose.
But Bangladesh is already short of enough doses to fully vaccinate all the citizens who have received the first dose.
The government has fast-tracked the process to bring vaccines from Russia and China, but mixing the doses is still not a favourable option, meaning it needs to bring necessary AstraZeneca shots.
Bangladesh has recently requested the US to send four million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine after the Joe Biden administration decided to share up to 60 million doses of the vaccine with other countries.
Khan said the committee asked the government to take quick steps to get the doses from the US and ensure unhindered second dosing.
"We've also asked them (ministry) to think whether they will take legal action against Serum Institute for not delivering the doses," he added.
The ministry informed the committee that Bangladesh may get some doses from India in July.
The committee recommended strengthening border patrol to ensure that no one can enter Bangladesh from India unmonitored.
Bangladesh on Saturday decided to keep the land border shut for travellers from India for two more weeks over fears of coronavirus variant that is likely behind a devastating COVID-19 surge there.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Foreign diplomats leave India as Covid surge hits embassies
Mad rush for home goes on flouting restrictions
Bengal Group’s Jashim Uddin elected FBCCI president
50 India returnees quarantined in Magura
C-19 deaths, cases on the rise again
4 Ansar Al Islam men held over ‘plot to attack police, BGB’
Don’t put loved ones at risk, PM warns desperate travellers
Major shuffle in admin


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft