Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Taslima Nasrin contracts C-19

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

Writer Taslima Nasrin has revealed on social media that she has tested positive for COVID-19 but little is known about how she got infected and her present state of health.
"I haven't stepped out of my home for more than a year. Didn't allow anyone to enter my home. I was alone with a cat. And then I caught COVID-19. Wish I knew how caught it," Taslima wrote on Twitter.
In a post to her Facebook wall, she explained that she had been doing her chores alone at home without any domestic help over the past year.
"I'm forever very unlucky. Hey, I have been alone in the house since March of last year, an indoor cat companion, didn't step out anywhere, didn't let anyone into the house, cooked, cooked, scraped, wiped clothes, raw broom, did everything alone, what is the benefit?
"Nothing. Covid happened right. Only went out for an hour once a year, yet two months ago, to get the first dose of tika (vaccine). May have survived the trip because that dose created some antibodies," she wrote.
However, she did not say anything about when she underwent a COVID test or what her current physical condition is in her tweet.
Taslima was forced to leave Bangladesh in 1994 after protests against her over allegations of hurting religious sentiments through some of her writings.
She currently resides in India.
Bangladesh registered 56 new fatalities from the coronavirus in a day, taking the death toll to 11,934.
The caseload rose by 1,386 in a 24-hour count to 773,513, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.    -bdnews24.com
Recently, Taslima drew flak when she tweeted suggesting that English cricketer Moeen Ali would have joined the Islamic State had he not played the game.
Following backlash from the English cricketers, she later wrote, ""Haters know very well that my Moeen Ali tweet was sarcastic. But they made that an issue to humiliate me because I try to secularize Muslim society & I oppose Islamic fanaticism. One of the greatest tragedies of humankind is pro-women leftists support anti-women Islamists."


