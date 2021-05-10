Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop

Facebook and UN Women Bangladesh, jointly conducted a daylong workshop recently on digital citizenship and online safety.

The programme was attended by over 80 participants from 30 grassroots and community organisatons in Bangladesh that primarily work on gender and human rights.

The virtual workshop, held on 6 May, was led by Facebook representatives, read a press release.

The workshop covered topics like managing digital presence, privacy tools, and online safety for women.

Shoko Ishikawa, country representative for UN Women Bangladesh, said digital space has given a new dimension to gender based violence that continues to be normalized and embedded in our society.

"UN Women Bangladesh is working with public and private universities to build the capacity of young women for creating positive content and counter misogynistic speech," she said.

This workshop marks the continuation of Facebook's partnership with UN Women Bangladesh which began on International Women's Day in March this year, through LedByHer, a social media campaign that features Bangladeshi women leaders.



Beth Ann Lim, director of policy programme for Facebook in the Asia Pacific said that women around the world are empowered by digital tools to organize for causes they care about.

" At Facebook, we continue to invest in digital literacy and citizenship, resiliency and safety programmes around the world, including Bangladesh ," she said.

Facebook and Un Women Bangladesh are scheduled to host a series of inter generational dialogues later this year, between women of different ages from the same fields.

Last year, Facebook launched its flagship programme," We Think Digital," in Bangladesh in partnership with the Information and Communication Technology ( ICT), Division, Ministry of Education, and United Nations Development Programmes ( UNDP) Bangladesh.

This global programme helps people improve their digital capabilites and promotes responsible digital citizenship, as well as critical thinking and sharing thoughtfully online.







