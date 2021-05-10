Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Facebook and UN Women Bangladesh, jointly conducted a daylong workshop recently on digital citizenship and online safety.
The programme was attended by over 80 participants from 30 grassroots and community organisatons in Bangladesh that primarily work on gender and human rights.
The virtual workshop, held on 6 May, was led by Facebook representatives, read a press release.
The workshop covered topics like managing digital presence, privacy tools, and online safety for women.
Shoko Ishikawa, country representative for UN Women Bangladesh, said digital space has given a new dimension to gender based violence that continues to be normalized and embedded in our society.
"UN Women Bangladesh is working with public and private universities to build the capacity of young women for creating positive content and counter misogynistic speech," she said.
This workshop marks the continuation of Facebook's partnership with UN Women Bangladesh which began on International Women's Day in March this year, through LedByHer, a social media campaign that features Bangladeshi women leaders.

Beth Ann Lim, director of policy programme for Facebook in the Asia Pacific said that women around the world are empowered by digital tools to organize for causes they care about.
" At Facebook, we continue to invest in digital literacy and citizenship, resiliency and safety programmes around the world, including Bangladesh ," she said.
Facebook and Un Women Bangladesh are scheduled to host a series of inter generational dialogues later this year, between women of different ages from the same fields.
Last year, Facebook launched its flagship programme," We Think Digital," in Bangladesh in partnership with the Information and Communication Technology ( ICT), Division, Ministry of Education, and United Nations Development Programmes ( UNDP) Bangladesh.
This global programme helps people improve their digital capabilites and promotes responsible digital citizenship, as well as critical thinking and sharing thoughtfully online.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India Covid cases on rise across South Asia
Taslima Nasrin contracts C-19
Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Accused Sultan   sent to jai
Fire breaks out in Sundarban again
42nd BCS viva voce starts on May 23


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft