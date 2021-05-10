Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again

Assaulter of poor rickshaw puller in the capital's Bangsal Sultan Ahmed's bail prayer was rejected again by a Dhaka court on Sunday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after a hearing on the bail prayer.

Earlier on May 5 another Dhaka court rejected his bail prayer.

Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.

Advocate Mehedi Hasan Badal moved the bail prayer of the swollen-headed house owner Sultan.

Police on Tuesday arrested Sultan from the capital's Bangsal area following a video made by a journalist went viral showing the accused Sultan beating up the rickshaw puller mercilessly and at one stage slapped him unconscious.

The journalist's video clip of the incident not only went viral but triggered a huge public outcry.











