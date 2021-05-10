Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Rickshaw-puller Beating

Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73
Court Correspondent

Assaulter of poor rickshaw puller in the capital's Bangsal Sultan Ahmed's bail prayer was rejected again by a Dhaka court on Sunday.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debdas Chandra Adhikari passed the order after a hearing on the bail prayer.
 Earlier on May 5 another Dhaka court rejected his bail prayer.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the order rejecting his bail prayer.
Advocate Mehedi Hasan Badal moved the bail prayer of the swollen-headed house owner Sultan.
Police on Tuesday arrested Sultan from the capital's Bangsal area following a video made by a journalist went viral showing the accused Sultan beating up the rickshaw puller mercilessly and at one stage slapped him unconscious.
The journalist's video clip of the incident not only went viral but triggered a huge public outcry.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India Covid cases on rise across South Asia
Taslima Nasrin contracts C-19
Facebook and UN women conduct online safety workshop
Assaulter’s bail prayer rejected again
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Accused Sultan   sent to jai
Fire breaks out in Sundarban again
42nd BCS viva voce starts on May 23


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft