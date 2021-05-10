SC stays HC bail for three Hefazat men

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday stayed for eight weeks the High Court orders that granted bail to three Hefazat-e-Islam activists in three separate vandalism and arson cases filed with Narayanganj's Siddhirganj Police Station.

The three Hefazat activists are Faruk Hossain, Md Iqbal Hossain and Moazzem Hossain.

Chamber Judge of the Appellate Division Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the stay orders after hearing three petitions filed by the state challenging the HC orders that granted bail to them. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and Deputy Attorney General Bishwajit Debnath represented the state during the hearing.

The apex court passed the stay orders as there are specific allegations against the three accused, said Bishwajit Debnath.

On May 5, the HC granted ad-interim bail to the three Hefazat activists following separate bail petitions filed by them.

