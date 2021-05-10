Boat owner arrested from Keraniganj

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) today arrested the speedboat owner who is an accused in a case over the accident at Kanthalbari near Banglabazar old ferry terminal under Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district last week that killed 26 passengers in the River Padma.

The arrestee was identified as Chan Mia. RAB Legal and Media Wing Director Commander Khandaker Al Moin confirmed media about the matter on Sunday.

He said accused Chan Mia alias Chandu was arrested from Keraniganj in Dhaka.

Twenty-six people were killed in a collision between a speedboat and a bulkhead cargo in the Padma River in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur on May 3.

Later, Kanthalbari river police outpost SI Lokman Hossain lodged a case in this regard accusing speedboat diver Shah Alam, its owners Chandu and Rezaul and terminal leaseholder Shah Alam Khan.

Five people, including the speedboat's pilot Shah Alam, were rescued alive and sent to the hospital. Alam is now being treated at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital in police custody.

















