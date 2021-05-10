Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tree Felling At Suhrawardy Udyan

Contempt petition filed against govt

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

A writ petition and a contempt of court petition were filed with the High Court (HC) against the government on Sunday on charge of cutting down trees to implement a mega project at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital, ignoring the court's 2009 verdict.
Six environmental organizations, including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), and an individual filed the writ petition with the High Court.
Besides, two Supreme Court lawyers--Mahbubul Islam and Ripan Barai--filed the contempt of court petition with the HC, seeking its directive on three government officials to stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan.
Manzill Murshid, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and president of Human Right and Peace for Bangladesh, filed the petition on behalf of the two lawyers.
The writ petition was filed by lawyer Minhazul Haque Chowdhury on behalf of six organisations and one individual, seeking court's directive to keep the original structure of Suhrawardy Udyan in the masterplan of Swadhinata Stambha Project.
The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice S M Maniruzzaman is likely to hear the writ petition on May 19.
Meanwhile, a notice was served on May 6 to the government to stop felling of trees at Suhrawardy Udyan within 48 hours. Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Mohammad Shamim Akhtar and Chief Architect Mir Manjur Rahman of the Department of Architecture have been made respondents to the contempt petition.  


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
National News
SC stays HC bail for three Hefazat men
China rocket debris crashes into Indian Ocean
Boat owner arrested from Keraniganj
Contempt petition filed against govt
Names of 6,988 more FFs published  
Tk 292cr incentive for 2 lakh more farmers
Govt accepts private power producers’ demands: Nasrul


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft