Contempt petition filed against govt

A writ petition and a contempt of court petition were filed with the High Court (HC) against the government on Sunday on charge of cutting down trees to implement a mega project at Suhrawardy Udyan in the capital, ignoring the court's 2009 verdict.

Six environmental organizations, including Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), and an individual filed the writ petition with the High Court.

Besides, two Supreme Court lawyers--Mahbubul Islam and Ripan Barai--filed the contempt of court petition with the HC, seeking its directive on three government officials to stop tree felling at Suhrawardy Udyan.

Manzill Murshid, a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and president of Human Right and Peace for Bangladesh, filed the petition on behalf of the two lawyers.

The writ petition was filed by lawyer Minhazul Haque Chowdhury on behalf of six organisations and one individual, seeking court's directive to keep the original structure of Suhrawardy Udyan in the masterplan of Swadhinata Stambha Project.

The HC bench of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice S M Maniruzzaman is likely to hear the writ petition on May 19.

Meanwhile, a notice was served on May 6 to the government to stop felling of trees at Suhrawardy Udyan within 48 hours. Secretary of the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Mohammad Shamim Akhtar and Chief Architect Mir Manjur Rahman of the Department of Architecture have been made respondents to the contempt petition.









