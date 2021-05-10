Names of 6,988 more FFs published  

The Ministry of the Liberation War Affairs on Sunday published names of 6,988 more freedom fighters of eight districts with the recommendation of the Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (Jamuka).

The list of the new freedom fighters considered as the second list was published on the ministry website www.molwa.gov.bd.

On March 25 this year, the government published the first list of 147,537 freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence.

After around seven years of efforts Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque disclosed the partial list following the recommendation of Jamuka.

On the first list, names of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, members of liberation war time Mujibnagar government's cabinet including then Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Prime Minister Tajuddin Ahmed and ministers and Bangabandhu's closed aide Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman were included on the top of the freedom fighter's list for the first time.

The list also incorporated names of Bangabandhu killing conspirator and Mujibnagar government's minister Khandker Mushtaq Ahmed and 'Z' Force chief and sector commander Ziaur Rahman.

According to the lists, some 1,942 names were included from Dhaka Division while 1,347 from Chattogram, 770 from Khulna, 684 from Rajshahi, 573 from Barishal, 572 from Rangpur, 567 from Mymensingh and 533 from Sylhet Division.

According to the ministry, it hasn't published names of those civil freedom fighters whose names were published in the gazette without approval of Jamuka.

After getting approval from the Jamuka, the names will be published.



























