Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:10 AM
Tk 292cr incentive for 2 lakh more farmers

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Affected By Pandemic

111Staff Correspondent222
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim on Sunday said about Tk292 crore would be given as incentives to another two lakh farmers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He made the remark while exchanging views with journalists at the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock on the coronavirus crisis at the secretariat.
Rezaul Karim said, "The ministry has already provided cash assistance of around Tk554 crore to about four lakh affected farmers from two projects."
The screening process is underway to provide financial incentives of around Tk292 crore to another two lakh farmers affected by the pandemic, he said, "This incentive is not a loan but it will be given to small marginal farmers."
The minister also said from April 5 to May 8 around Tk223.88 crore worth of dairy products including fish, eggs, milk and meat (beef, mutton and chicken) were sold through the mobile outlets.
It is being sold at a lower price than the market price.


