Virtual seminar on Thalassaemia held

Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia and Rotary Club of Turag,Uttara, have jointly organized a virtual seminar, marking the World Thalassaemia Day to raise public awareness.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Hematology Department Professor and Founder President of Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia Prof Dr Md Salahuddin Shah presented the scientific paper at the seminar held on Friday night.

The seminar was conducted Program Officer of the Lab One Group Bappy Bhowmik.

The chief guest was MA Wahab, Governor (Nominee) Engineer, Rotary International District 3261, Bangladesh. Dr Jinat Ara, Vice President of lab one Foundation and Thalassaemia, presided over the function.

Distinguished online guest were Rotarian Rehan Reza, Chairman of the Kansas Democratic Party's Asian Pacific Iceland Caucus, George Constantino, a member of the Board of Directors of the Thalassaemia International Federation and the Department of Hematology and BMT at the NHS Foundation Trust in England was spoke in the seminar.

Also speaking were Rotary Internal District 3261, Rotarian M Khairul Alam, the recently departed Governor of Bangladesh, Prof Dr Liaquat Hossain Tapan, Chairman of the Department of Cardiology, Khulna Medical College, Rotary Club of Turag Uttara, Rotarian Matiur Rahman, Director of the Department of Health Dr Shafiur Rahman.

Professor Dr. Md. Salahuddin Shah said it is a hereditary blood disease. People with thalassaemia usually suffer from a lack of oxygen in the blood or anemia. Anemia can range from depression to disability. If both parents have the thalassaemia gene, it can be passed on from one generation to the next. This disease is not a contagious disease. This disease is caused by a genetic defect. About 10 percent of the country's population carries the gene for thalassaemia and about 4 percent have thalassaemia.

He said that the disease can be completely prevented only if there is a clear idea about the hereditary lineage of thalassaemia. If either parent carries thalassaemia, their child has a 50 percent chance of developing thalassemia and a 50 percent chance of having a healthy child. If both parents are carriers of thalassemia, their children are 25 percent more likely to be born with thalassaemia, 50 percent more likely to be carriers of thalassaemia, and 25 percent more likely to be born healthy.

MA Wahab said that thalassaemia needs to be treated regularly. Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia is working to provide low cost treatment to these patients. He assured the Lab One Foundation of its full support for this initiative.

Rehan Reza said that the disease can be almost completely eradicated if proper public awareness is created. So public awareness needs to be created. He also called for a welfare fund to help thalassaemia patients in order to ensure low-cost medical care for those with thalassaemia.



