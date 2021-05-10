Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Virtual seminar on Thalassaemia held

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Staff Correspondent

Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia and Rotary Club of Turag,Uttara, have jointly organized a virtual seminar, marking the World Thalassaemia Day to raise public awareness.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University's Hematology Department Professor and Founder President of Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia Prof Dr Md Salahuddin Shah presented the scientific paper at the seminar held on Friday night.
The seminar was conducted Program Officer of the Lab One Group Bappy Bhowmik.
The chief guest was MA Wahab, Governor (Nominee) Engineer, Rotary International District 3261, Bangladesh. Dr Jinat Ara, Vice President of lab one Foundation and Thalassaemia, presided over the function.
Distinguished online guest were Rotarian Rehan Reza, Chairman of the Kansas Democratic Party's Asian Pacific Iceland Caucus, George Constantino, a member of the Board of Directors of the Thalassaemia International Federation and the Department of Hematology and BMT at the NHS Foundation Trust in England was spoke in the seminar.
Also speaking were Rotary Internal District 3261, Rotarian M Khairul Alam, the recently departed Governor of Bangladesh, Prof Dr Liaquat Hossain Tapan, Chairman of the Department of Cardiology, Khulna Medical College, Rotary Club of Turag Uttara, Rotarian Matiur Rahman, Director of the Department of Health Dr Shafiur Rahman.
Professor Dr. Md. Salahuddin Shah said it is a hereditary blood disease. People with thalassaemia usually suffer from a lack of oxygen in the blood or anemia. Anemia can range from depression to disability. If both parents have the thalassaemia gene, it can be passed on from one generation to the next. This disease is not a contagious disease. This disease is caused by a genetic defect. About 10 percent of the country's population carries the gene for thalassaemia and about 4 percent have thalassaemia.
He said that the disease can be completely prevented only if there is a clear idea about the hereditary lineage of thalassaemia. If either parent carries thalassaemia, their child has a 50 percent chance of developing thalassemia and a 50 percent chance of having a healthy child. If both parents are carriers of thalassemia, their children are 25 percent more likely to be born with thalassaemia, 50 percent more likely to be carriers of thalassaemia, and 25 percent more likely to be born healthy.
MA Wahab said that thalassaemia needs to be treated regularly. Lab One Foundation of Thalassaemia is working to provide low cost treatment to these patients. He assured the Lab One Foundation of its full support for this initiative.
Rehan Reza said that the disease can be almost completely eradicated if proper public awareness is created. So public awareness needs to be created. He also called for a welfare fund to help thalassaemia patients in order to ensure low-cost medical care for those with thalassaemia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Virtual seminar on Thalassaemia held
2 killed in Rajshahi road crash
Forest guards to intensify patrolling in Sunderbans during Eid holidays
Ensure women’s participation in all peace initiatives: Shahriar
Clear wages, Eid bonus by May 10: RMG workers
Elderly couple found dead in Natore
Passenger from KSA caught with 2kg gold
Webinar held marking Al-Quds Day


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft