L’pool keep top-four hopes alive

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

LIVERPOOL, MAY 9: Liverpool kept alive their hopes of a top-four finish in the Premier League as Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara sealed a 2-0 win against Southampton on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's side moved above Tottenham into sixth place thanks to Mane's first-half header and Thiago's first goal for the club in the final moments at Anfield.
Liverpool's first victory in four games in all competitions leaves them six points behind fourth-placed Leicester with a game in hand in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.
It was only their second league win at Anfield in their last 11 matches.
"We scored a really nice first goal but it's familiar for us now to not finish the game early," Klopp said.
"We had to stay in the game and scoring a wonderful second goal obviously was a big relief.
"The only way I know to win is to work really hard and that's what we did. We had to fight, we got the three points, really good."
Liverpool travel to second-placed Manchester United on Thursday for a crucial clash in their attempt to catch Leicester.
After the failed defence of the title they won last season, Liverpool would be delighted to salvage a troubled campaign with a top-four place.
To do that, they will probably need to win their last four games and hope Leicester and fifth-placed West Ham stumble in the final stretch.
"We are kind of (in the race). It's not impossible but it's difficult. We will give it a try and see where we get to," Klopp said.    -AFP



