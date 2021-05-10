

Sri Lankan players vaccinated on Saturday

According to well-placed sources in Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the procedure of vaccination was performed at Narahenpita in Colombo.

Vaccination was supervised by medical officials.

"It was not compulsory for all (to take vaccination doses). They were given the consent form but almost all players took the benefit," the source said.

"Shiran Fernando, the uncapped fast bowler, who recently tested COVID-19 positive was not eligible for the vaccine today. He has to take it only after a month or so."

Fernando, who was quarantined in a hotel has left for home, where he has to isolate for three more days.

"The young players were given Russian Sputnik vaccine," the source explained.

"Hemantha Wickramratne, who will be the tour selector took the first dose", the source further added.















