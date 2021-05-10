Video
Monday, 10 May, 2021
Himanta Biswa Sarma to takes oath as Assam's new CM today

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM

GUWAHATI, May 9: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam's chief minister-designate and the convenor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said on Sunday that the state's new cabinet will take oath at 12 noon on Monday. Sarma was unanimously elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party earlier in the day, paving way for him to become Assam's next chief minister replacing Sarbananda Sonowal.
The BJP won a second straight term in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state. The party won 60 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly while its alliance partners AGP got nine seats and UPPL six seats.
In the 2016 Assembly polls, the BJP had projected Mr Sonowal as its chief ministerial candidate and won, forming its first government in the northeast.    -NDTV



