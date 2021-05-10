Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Scotland vote sets up new independence referendum clash with London

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, May 9: The Scottish National Party on Sunday said its landslide victory in Edinburgh's devolved parliament was grounds for a fresh independence referendum, despite opposition from London.
While the SNP campaigned on promises to hold a new vote, the UK government -- which would need to give formal legal permission -- is opposed, raising fears of a protracted political and legal battle.
Now the nationalists say their slightly increased share of seats, one short of an overall majority of 65, gives them a mandate for "indyref2", so called after the "no" vote in Scotland's first independence vote in 2014.
Scottish media stressed the SNP's strong showing, with The Herald on Sunday headlining its front page simply with the word "Landslide".
But UK-wide newspapers had a different take, as The Sunday Telegraph declared "Sturgeon falls short of majority". SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said in her victory speech that Westminster now has "no democratic justification" to deny a second independence referendum.
"I hope to lead Scotland to independence," she told the BBC on Sunday. She said that it would be "absurd and completely outrageous" for the referendum to lead to a legal wrangle in the Supreme Court, as could happen if Westminster blocked it and the Scottish parliament passed its own legislation.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the 2014 referendum where 55 percent voted "no" should be a once in a generation event.
Johnson said Saturday that the SNP's aim of a second referendum was "irresponsible and reckless" while he wrote a public letter to Sturgeon asking her to "work together" in "Team UK."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Himanta Biswa Sarma to takes oath as Assam's new CM today
Afghan school blast kills 58, families bury victims
Foreign News
Tunisia calls for UNSC meeting today
Scotland vote sets up new independence referendum clash with London
Labour's Sadiq Khan re-elected as London mayor
Nepal’s Kami Rita scales Everest for record 25th time
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan sign deals to improve ties


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft