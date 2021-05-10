Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

JERUSALEM, May 9: Israel will sign a free trade agreement with South Korea this week, marking the first such arrangement with an Asian market, Israel's economy ministry said on Sunday.
The deal is meant to bolster bilateral trade by cutting out customs duties and offering safety nets on investments. Bilateral trade reached about $2.4 billion in 2020, about two thirds of it goods and services imported into Israel, the ministry said. The deal will be signed this week in Seoul during a visit by Israel's foreign affairs and economy ministers.
More than 95% of Israeli exports to South Korea will be customs-free, the ministry said. Israel is working on similar deals with China, Vietnam and India, it added.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Experts for removing monopoly in MFS industry
Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India
Business Event
Japan Airlines logs $2.6 billion loss over pandemic
‘Deal with quick rental power plants can’t be extended’
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Stocks rise on fresh buying
‘No scope for more than three days of Eid holiday’


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft