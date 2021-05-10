Stocks rise on fresh buying

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ticked up on Sunday as the investors took fresh stakes on prospective shares.

The major rising sectors were textile, IT and fuel and power. A total of 120 large cap securities moved up on higher activities.

The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE closed the session with 39.68 points up at 5,645.69. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 followed the same trend with 9.31 points up at 1,261.49 and with 28.71 points up at 2,165.99 respectively. The volume of shares decreased to 45.92 crore from Thursday's 50.39 crore shares and the daily turnover in value at the DSE fell to Taka 13,520.39 million from Thursday's Taka 14,862.69 million.

At the DSE, price of 365 securities out of the day's 176 closed higher against 126 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were SIMTEX, EGEN, LRBDL, VFSTDL and Prime Tex while the major losing issues were Agrani Insurance, United Insurance, Tekaful Insurance, Islami Insurance and Padma Life.

The CSE the first day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 122.28 points up at 16,331.17.

At the bourse, 274 issues were traded. Of those, 141 closed higher and 96 closed lower when 2.33 crore shares worth Taka 66.37 crore changed hands.











