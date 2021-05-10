Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks rise on fresh buying

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ticked up on Sunday as the investors took fresh stakes on prospective shares.
The major rising sectors were textile, IT and fuel and power. A total of 120 large cap securities moved up on higher activities.
The DSEX, the prime index of the DSE closed the session with 39.68 points up at 5,645.69. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 followed the same trend with 9.31 points up at 1,261.49 and with 28.71 points up at 2,165.99 respectively. The volume of shares decreased to 45.92 crore from Thursday's 50.39 crore shares and the daily turnover in value at the DSE fell to Taka 13,520.39 million from Thursday's Taka 14,862.69 million.
At the DSE, price of 365 securities out of the day's 176 closed higher against 126 losing issues.
The major gaining issues were SIMTEX, EGEN, LRBDL, VFSTDL and Prime Tex while the major losing issues were Agrani Insurance, United Insurance, Tekaful Insurance, Islami Insurance and Padma Life.
The CSE the first day of the week with upward trend with its major CASPI 122.28 points up at 16,331.17.
At the bourse, 274 issues were traded. Of those, 141 closed higher and 96 closed lower when 2.33 crore shares worth Taka 66.37 crore changed hands.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Experts for removing monopoly in MFS industry
Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India
Business Event
Japan Airlines logs $2.6 billion loss over pandemic
‘Deal with quick rental power plants can’t be extended’
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Stocks rise on fresh buying
‘No scope for more than three days of Eid holiday’


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft