‘No scope for more than three days of Eid holiday’

State Minister for Labor Mannujan Sufian said there is no scope of announcing by the government a more than three-day holiday in the factories.

She said overtime or holidays for more than three days would be decided by the factor owners.

She made the remarks at a meeting of the Tripartite Consultative Council (RCC) on RMG at Shrom Bhaban in the capital on Sunday.

Monnujan said the government has set a three-day holiday. Apart from this, many garments have given leave for five to seven days. Whatever the holiday, stay at work. If a factory is given leave for more than three days as prescribed by the government, it must ensure that the factory workers remain at work. There is no way to leave your workplace.

At the beginning of the talks, the labor leaders demanded a five-day leave in the ready-made garment industry instead of the three-day leave announced by the government.

Jolly Talukder, general secretary of the Garment Workers Trade Union Center, said two Eids are celebrated every year. But the workers due to transport and other problems cannot observe Eid with relax.

"I am demanding to extend the leave for two more days. Many more labour leaders made the same demand."

BKMEA vice-president Mohammad Hatem said, "There will be no problem this Eid, all factories will have salary bonus." Already 75 per cent of the factories have paid salaries, bonuses and allowances. However, many factories have been closed due to lack of work. He hopes all workers will be in their respective workplaces on due time.

BGMEA senior vice-president SM Mannan Kochi said, "We have no objection to give leave. Holidays will come - holidays will go. First of all life and country."

Now the situation is not good. In this situation, the Prime Minister has fixed a three-day leave. There should be no objection to this, he said.











