Vivo adds pop-up camera in its smartphones

vivo has added a pop-up camera, in-display finger print, gimbal stabilization, and other different new invented camera technology in its phones.

Moreover, it has added a super night selfie feature, dual camera technology in the phone cameras externally. Not only the camera, vivo has underscored the use of a strong processor, expanded storage and a sustainable battery, says a press release.

So far vivo launched several V series smartphone including vivo V20SE, V20, V19, V17 pro, V15 pro, V15, V11 pro, V11pro, V9 Youth, V9, V7+, V7 are the significant ones of V series.

vivo V15 and V15pro were equipped with pop-up and dual pop-up selfie cameras. Pop-up camera is the creation of vivo. Besides, vivo added 6 cameras with dual pop-up selfie camera in their V17pro, and also was equipped with Pose Master and AI makeup. Besides, V19 model was armed with Dual Eye View camera.











