Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Vivo adds pop-up camera in its smartphones

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Business Desk

vivo has added a pop-up camera, in-display finger print, gimbal stabilization, and other different new invented camera technology in its phones.
Moreover, it has added a super night selfie feature, dual camera technology in the phone cameras externally. Not only the camera, vivo has underscored the use of a strong processor, expanded storage and a sustainable battery, says a press release.  
So far vivo launched several V series smartphone including vivo V20SE, V20, V19, V17 pro, V15 pro, V15, V11 pro, V11pro, V9 Youth, V9, V7+, V7 are the significant ones of V series.
vivo V15 and V15pro were equipped with pop-up and dual pop-up selfie cameras. Pop-up camera is the creation of vivo. Besides, vivo added 6 cameras with dual pop-up selfie camera in their V17pro, and also was equipped with Pose Master and AI makeup. Besides, V19 model was armed with Dual Eye View camera.   


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Experts for removing monopoly in MFS industry
Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India
Business Event
Japan Airlines logs $2.6 billion loss over pandemic
‘Deal with quick rental power plants can’t be extended’
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Stocks rise on fresh buying
‘No scope for more than three days of Eid holiday’


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft