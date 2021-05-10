Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Up to Tk 10,000 Eid Salami on Walton Smartphones

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi handset brand Walton has announced special 'Eid Salami' on its two new models of smartphones for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Customers who will buy Primo RX8 and NF5 models of smartphones will get up to 10,000 BDT sure cashback as Eid Salami.  
Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone sales, said the regular prices of those smartphones are 15,599 and 9,699 BDT respectively. Customers who will buy the smartphones from any Walton plaza and brand or retail outlets across the country alone with its online platform E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) will get the Eid Salami cashback.
He further said to avail the offer, customers have to write BO (space) IMEI number of the purchased handset and then send a SMS to 01755611111. In return SMS, they will get notified about the amount of cashback which they can collect from the sales person or adjust with the amount of purchased handset.  
Meanwhile, 'Primo NF5' features a 6.82-inch HD plus screen with triple rear cameras, 1.8 GHz 12 nm Helio A20 quad-core processor, Power VR Rogue GE8300 graphics, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage with 256 GB micro SD card support, 4000 mAh li-polymer battery, fingerprint sensor, face unlock and anti-theft technology etc.












« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Experts for removing monopoly in MFS industry
Long-haul carrier Emirates to ship aid for free into India
Business Event
Japan Airlines logs $2.6 billion loss over pandemic
‘Deal with quick rental power plants can’t be extended’
Israel and South Korea to sign free trade pact
Stocks rise on fresh buying
‘No scope for more than three days of Eid holiday’


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft