Up to Tk 10,000 Eid Salami on Walton Smartphones

Bangladeshi handset brand Walton has announced special 'Eid Salami' on its two new models of smartphones for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. Customers who will buy Primo RX8 and NF5 models of smartphones will get up to 10,000 BDT sure cashback as Eid Salami.

Asifur Rahman Khan, head of Walton Cellular Phone sales, said the regular prices of those smartphones are 15,599 and 9,699 BDT respectively. Customers who will buy the smartphones from any Walton plaza and brand or retail outlets across the country alone with its online platform E-Plaza (eplaza.waltonbd.com) will get the Eid Salami cashback.

He further said to avail the offer, customers have to write BO (space) IMEI number of the purchased handset and then send a SMS to 01755611111. In return SMS, they will get notified about the amount of cashback which they can collect from the sales person or adjust with the amount of purchased handset.

Meanwhile, 'Primo NF5' features a 6.82-inch HD plus screen with triple rear cameras, 1.8 GHz 12 nm Helio A20 quad-core processor, Power VR Rogue GE8300 graphics, 3 GB RAM, 32 GB storage with 256 GB micro SD card support, 4000 mAh li-polymer battery, fingerprint sensor, face unlock and anti-theft technology etc.





















