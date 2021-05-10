Govt to support local airlines for survival: Mahbub

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Mahbub Ali has said the government would provide support with necessary stimulus packages to rescue local carriers from brazen paw of ongoing partial global lockdown checking second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

"The government must stand beside the airlines and will do whatever necessary for their survival," he said while speaking at a webinar titled "Bangladesh Aviation Sector amid Pandemic: Challenges and Way Out" on Saturday afternoon.

Aviation and Tourism Journalists Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) organized the webinar where the country's aviation regulators and airlines operators discussed various challenges posed on the sector due to the more than a yearlong partial air lockdown due to the pandemic.

The top officials of the country's three airlines - state owned Biman Bangladesh airlines, US-Bangla Airlines and Novoair - said the second wave of Covid-19 put the final nail in the coffin while the aviation sector was trying to turn around from the tailspin, pushed by the first wave of deadly virus last year.

Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossain spoke as the special guest while Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman was present as the Guest of Honor at the webinar.

Biman Managing Director and CEO Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal said Biman has lost 43 percent capacity, causing huge loss to the national airlines while US-Bangla Airlines managing director Abdullah Al Mamun said they have lost 70 and 54 percent capacity in international and domestic routes respectively.

Before Covid-19 pandemic, Mamun said, his airlines used to operate 36 flights per day that stands at only 18 flights currently.

He said although flights on different international routes remained suspended for over one year, they are bound to pay huge sums of money to CAAB as different charges.

"Under these circumstances, it's impossible for us to survive," said chief of US-Bangla Airlines, the country's largest private carrier in terms of fleet numbers.

Novoair Managing Director Mofizur Rahman said the second wave of Covid-19 hit the aviation sector at a time when they were trying to recover from the severe damages caused by the first wave.

Rahman urged the government to give them some time to pay different charges for now. "Allow us time to pay the current charges. We will pay all those charges as arrears when the situation becomes normal, he added.

Aviation expert Kazi Wahidul Alam said it would be hard for the country's airlines to survive without policy and revenue support from the government.

ssociation of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB) President Monsur Ahmed Kamal and Tour Operator Association of Bangladesh (TOAB)'s Rafeuzzaman also took part in the webinar.

ATJFB president Nadira Kiron moderated the discussion while general secretary Tanzim Anwar and vice president Masud Rumee gave welcome speech and vote of thanks respectively. -BSS







