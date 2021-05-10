Pran drinking water stands by poor in Ramadan

Pran drinking water has stood beside the helpless and poor people of the country through providing food support for sehri and iftar during the holy month of Ramadan.

The brand distributed food items- rice, dal, oil, sugar, lachcha semai and PRAN drinking water- to the poor and helpless people in many parts of the country including its capital city, said a press release on Saturday.

Al Amin Shikder, senior brand manager at Pran Drinking Water, said: "We distributed food items from Ramadan 15 to 24. Under the campaign of 'Iftar Hok Shobar', we provided food items in various parts of the country including in Dhaka, Jhenaidah, Dinajpur and Kurigram."

Tonmoy Das, head of marketing at PRAN Drinking Water said: "As part of our corporate social responsibility, we've taken the initiative to help poor people in the month of Ramadan by allocating a portion of selling PRAN Drinking water. We've distributed the food items as sehri and iftar and thus we're feeling happy to stand beside them." -BSS







