Capital Markets Institute launches two-year-long Master’s Course



BICM directors hold a press conference at the BICM office at Topkhana Road in the capital on Sunday.

Professor Mahmuda Akhter, Executive Director of the BICM informed this information at a press conference at the BICM office at Topkhana Road in the capital on Sunday.

Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin, Commissioner of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission was attended by virtually.

BICM Director Nazmus Salekin, Wazid Hasan Shah and public relation officer Khaleda Jesmin Mithila were present in the event.

She said there are some challenges to launching a course. It is hoped that the Masters of Applied Finance and Capital Markets (MAFCM) course will be launched from next January.

She urged everyone to participate in the two-year course. She said that BICM's job is to help those in the capital market.

Already BICM has issued a notification for admission in the first tier of MAFCM. BICM has introduced this course as an affiliate of Dhaka University.

The programme is aimed at meeting the shortage of skilled manpower in the changing context of global and local financial markets.

She said that BICM is offering the MAFCM to strengthen the capital market through elevating the knowledge of stockholder. Local and global capital markets are dynamic and evolving over time.

Wazid Hasan Shah said that A four year bachelor's degree or equipment with a minimum CGPA of 3.00 on scale 4.00 or Master's degree with CGPA of 3.00 or more than scale of 4.00 for those with a less than 4 year undergraduate degree.

















