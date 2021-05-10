

Bank gets BSEC nod to raise fund from capital market

The approval was given at the 773rd commission meeting of the regulatory body Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) on Sunday.

BSEC Executive Director and spokesperson Mohammad Rezaul Karim said this after the meeting.

He said the company would raise Tk 1billion by issuing 100 million ordinary shares in the stock market through IPO, the price of each share has been fixed at Tk10.

The money raised through the IPO will be used by the company to raise government securities. According to the BSEC, as of September 30, 2020, the company's asset value per share stood at Tk 13.18 (the company has not revalued any assets). The earnings per share (EPS) is 94 paisa. In the last five years, the company's EPS has averaged 1.24 paisa.

The BSEC said the company would not be able to approve or distribute any dividends before it is listed on the stock exchange.

