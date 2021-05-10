Cumilla City infra dev project likely to get ECNEC nod

The government is going to implement Cumilla City Corporation Infrastructure Development Project at a cost of Tk 1541.29 crore. The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) of the planning commission has examined the project and made positive recommendations.

The project document said the government will provide Tk 1,387.16 crore to implement the project while Tk 154.12 crore will be provided by Cumilla City Corporation from its own fund. It will be executed by June 2024 from this year.

The project will be presented before the next meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) after Eid-ul-Fitr. It has been cleared at a meeting of PEC held on April 19.

The main objectives of the project are to improve the city traffic system by reducing time and cost of traffic movement through road development and expansion. It mainly targets reducing city traffic congestion and removing waterlogging.

The plan includes improving city environment through construction of drains and civic services for city dwellers by constructing modern buildings. Apart from this, city beautification facilities will increase and waste management capacity to be enhanced. Particularly residential facilities for cleaners to be developed to improve their socio-economic condition.

Cumilla City Corporation is now located on 53.4 square kilometers of land and its population is more than 10 lakh. There are 26 km of paved roads, 154 km of unpaved roads, 95.50 km of paved drains, 85.48 km of unpaved drains and 24.40 km of scenic footpaths.

Cumilla City Corporation was created in 2011 elevating Cumilla Municipality and Cumilla Sadar South Municipality located on Dhaka-Chittagong Highway. Everything that a modern city needs will be developed including development of under-developed areas, the project has envisaged.

It includes 316.721 km of roads, 202.6 km of sewers and 13.629 km of footpaths, beautification and development works in 3 areas, development of 146 cemeteries and crematoriums, development of 10,346 sq meters cleaners' residential system.

New Nagar Bhaban will be set up at Mostafapur Truck Terminal on 40,463.98 square meters and develop Chawkbazar Bus Terminal on 6,194.97 square meters. The project will further include compensation for land acquisition, and rehabilitation or resettlement.

The project has earmarked, a total of Tk 402.75 crore for construction of a 9-storey modern city building with 2 basements with 15-storey foundation, construction of Sebak Colony, expansion of regional offices, beautification and development in three areas.

However some building construction and beautification activities may be excluded from this project as it has been developed under a different project. In this project 8 public toilets and 142 cemeteries and 4 crematoriums have been proposed to be developed

Consultant cost has been exorbitantly proposed at Tk 5 crore. The project has proposed reconstruction and development of 316.72 km of roads, development of 203.9 km of RCC drains and construction and development of 13.63 km of footpaths at a cost of around Tk 698.48 crore.

Roads, sidewalks and drains have been constructed and renovated now under two ongoing projects. So these will be excluded from the proposed project.

















