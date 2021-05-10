Mango harvesting in Natore begins today

NATORE, May 9: Fruit farmers and traders can harvest matured mangoes from the trees in the district from May 10.

The district administration informed the matter at a meeting in the conference room of the Deputy Commissioner Office on Tuesday.

At the meeting, a time table for collecting mangoes and litchis was fixed, which will start from May 10 and will continue up to August 15.

The fixed time table is that small type of all common mangoes can be collected from May 10, Gopalbhog from May 20, Lakshamanbhog and Rani Pachhanda from May 25, Khirashapat from May 28, Langra from June 5, Mohanbhog from June 15, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Fazli from June 20, Mallicka from June 30, Bari 4 from July 10, Ashwani type of mangoes from July 15 and at last Gourmati mangoes can be collected from August 15.

Besides, farmers and traders can collect mangoes with the permission of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) and district administration if mangoes become matured before the fixed time on the trees.

On the other hand, the collection of Mozaffar type of Litchis will start from May 10 and Bombay litchis will start from May 30.

The DAE informed that a total of 79,671 tons of mango is likely to be produced from 5,857 hectare land in the current season while 8,815 tons of litchi is likely to be produced from 983 hectare of land.

The production is expected to be good, according to DAE sources.

DC M. Shahriaz informed the meeting that he will give all types of co-operation regarding the matter.