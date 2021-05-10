Child among five die of corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, May 9: Five more people including a minor child have died of coronavirus in the division in three days.

Four more people died of the virus in the division on Saturday.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 500 here.

Meanwhile, 96 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 32,551 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday noon.

He said the highest 300 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 74 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 20 people died in Chapainawabganj, 35 in Naogaon, 18 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 23 in Sirajganj and 19 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 29,064 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,672 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

On the other hand, a nine-year old child died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city on Thursday morning.

The RMCH authorities said the child had been undergoing treatment at the hospital's intensive care unit (ICU).

The deceased was identified as Towhid, son of Humayun Kabir, a resident of Malda Colony in the city.

The child's family members disclosed it to journalists on Saturday afternoon. They also alleged negligence of the treatment of the child at RMCH.

RMCH Deputy Director Dr Saiful Ferdous said the child gave samples for test after he developed coronavirus infection symptoms on April 26 last. Towhid tested positive for the virus on the following day and admitted to the Corona Ward of the hospital.

He said the child was shifted to the ICU after his physical condition deteriorated. Later, Towhid died at around 10:30am on Thursday while underwent treatment at the ICU.

Dr Saiful also claimed that the child had been suffering from kidney ailments.

The child's relative and RMCH's Senior Nurse Kohinoor Begum said the child was taken to Dhaka for the treatment of his kidney ailments in January last.

He was admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital and given treatment there. After the recovery, he was brought at home in the city about one and half months back. Since then, he had been suffering from fever.

The child's father Humayun Kabir alleged that his son did not receive appropriate treatment and proper care after he was admitted to the RMCH with the virus infection. Besides, he was shifted to the ICU at last stage.













