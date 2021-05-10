Lightning kills woman in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, May 9: A woman was killed by lightning strike in Haripur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aleya Begum, 32, wife of Golam Rabbani, a resident of Mahendragaon Village under Bhaturia Union in the upazila.

Local sources said thunderbolt struck her at around 9:30am while she was visiting a paddy field nearby the house, which left Aleya dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Haripur Police Station SM Aurangzeb confirmed the incident.








