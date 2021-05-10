Video
Obituary

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondents

Atul Chandra Barman
PATNITALA, NAOGAON: Freedom Fighter (FF) Atul Chandra Barman died at his residence in Ghoshpara area under Nazipur Municipality in Patnitala Upazila of the district on Saturday.
He had been suffering from various diseases.
He was buried with state honour in the upazila at around 5pm.
FF Atul Chandra left wife, descendants and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.

Md Sahab Uddin
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: Md Sahab Uddin, a retired police official, died in Fazumiarhat area under Charkadira Union in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Friday night. He was 62.
After his namaz-e-janaza on Saturday noon, he was buried at the family graveyard in the area.
He left wife, four sons, two daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.


