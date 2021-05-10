Three women among four people murdered in four districts

Four people including three women have been murdered in separate incidents in four districts- Narayanganj, Bagerhat, Pabna and Magura, on Saturday.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A tenant reportedly has looted valuables after strangulating the landlord in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Hosne Ara, 50, was a resident of Jhauchar Village under Pirojpur Union in the upazila.

The deceased's son Al Amin said one Harunur Rashid and his wife Sultana from Rangpur District, who worked at a local factory, rented their house five months back.

Harunur and his wife made good relation with the Hosne Ara and her husband.

On Saturday night, Haurunur tactfully made Al Amin's father take sleeping pills, which left him unconscious.

Later, he strangled Hosne Ara and looted gold ornaments and Tk 2 lakh in cash, and fled the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning and sent it to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon Police Station (PS) Mohammad Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: A woman has been strangled by her husband in the district town on Saturday evening for uploading obscene photos on tiktok and Likee apps.

Deceased Shoma Akhter, 19, a student of first year honours at Bagerhat Government PC College, was the wife of Abdullah-Al-Nayeem.

Police and local sources said Shoma locked into quarrel with her husband Nayeem very often over uploading her obscene photos on the apps.

As a sequel, Nayeem, works at Buying House in Dhaka, killed his wife at his house in Doshani Uttarpara area in the evening.

Later, Abdullah surrendered in Bagerhat Model PS at around 8:30pm.

However, Police recovered the body and sent it to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Bagerhat Model PS OC KM Azizur Islam confirmed the incident.

PABNA: A beggar reportedly stabbed another beggar to death in Boro Bazar Panir Tank area in the district town on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Alladi Khatun, 45.

Local sources said Alladi and another beggar locked into an altercation in the area over clothes of Zakat.

Later, another beggar stabbed Alladi, leaving her dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

MOHAMMADPUR, MAGURA: A man, who was hacked to injure by the sons of his sisters in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district on Friday, died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Abdul Quddus Molla, 60, son of late Sattar Sheikh, was a resident of the upazila.

The deceased's son Razib Ahmed said Abdul Quddus had been at loggerheads with his two sisters over land for long.

As a sequel to it, Musa and Ibrahim, sons of the deceased's two sisters, along with five to six people attacked on Abdul Quddus in Raipur Village on Friday afternoon, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex first and later, shifted to Faridpur following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he was taken to DMCH for better treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday afternoon while undergoing treatment.

Mohammadpur PS OC Tarak Biswas confirmed the incident.









