Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:06 AM
Home Countryside

Minor boy drowns in Jamuna River

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Our Correspondent

SIRAJGANJ, May 9: A minor boy drowned in the Jamuna River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon while taking bath with his grandmother.
Deceased Ibrahim Hossain, 7, was the son of Babu Sheikh, a resident of Ekdala Bhuiyanpara area in the district town.
Quoting locals, Additional Superintendent of Police Snigdha Akter said the boy along with his grandmother went to the river to take bath in the afternoon.
Suddenly, he drowned in the water while his grandmother was unaware of it.
After a while, the boy's dead body floated up on the surface of the water.
Later, his body was recovered from the river.


