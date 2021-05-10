3 killed in Sirajganj road mishaps

SIRAJGANJ, May 9: Three people including two siblings were killed and three others injured in separate road accidents in the district in two days.

A man was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Kamarkhanda Upazila of the district at dawn on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Sadiqul Haque, 29, son of Niyamul Haque, a resident of Char Bhuiyan Village in Gosairhat Upazila of Shariatpur.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Shahin Chowdhury said a Dhaka-bound private car collided head-on with a motorcycle carrying Sadiqul on the Jhaoil Over Bridge at dawn, which left four people seriously injured. The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, Sadiqul succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment there, the SI added.

On the other hand, two brothers have been killed in a road accident in Salanga PS area of the district on Saturday evening.

The deceased were identified as Osman Ali, 55, and Nur Islam, 38, sons of late Haran Khan of Bangala Union in Ullapara Upazila of the district. Both of them were cattle traders.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Salanga PS Andul Quader Jilani said a human hauler carrying them turned turtle on the road in Shutrahati Kalikapur Village under Ramkrishnapur Union in the evening while they were returning home with cows, which left Osman Ali dead on the spot and Nur Islam seriously injured.

Later, Nur Islam succumbed to his injuries on the way to a local hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies, the OC added.







