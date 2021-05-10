Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 10 May, 2021, 3:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

World Mother’s Day observed

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondents

The World Mother's Day was observed in different districts of the country including Pirojpur and Naogaon on Sunday.  
PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organised a virtual meeting in the town.
Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs (DWA) Md Zakir Hossain presided over the meeting.  
Civil Surgeon Dr Hassant Yousuf Zaki, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Chairman Rashida Akram, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Organising Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena, Sadar Upazila Women Affairs Officer (WAO) Monika Akhter and Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, among others, were also present at the programme.
Emphasising the background and importance of the day, the speakers urged all to pay the highest respect and honour to their mothers and to reduce discrimination between man and woman.
ATRAI, NAOGAON: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Atrai Upazila Parishad auditorium.
The upazila administration and DWA jointly organised the meeting with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Iktekharul Islam in the chair.
Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, Female Vice-chairman Momtaz Begum and Upazila WAO Moazzem Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Mango harvesting in Natore begins today
Child among five die of corona in Rajshahi Division
Bogura DC inaugurates paddy procurement
Lightning kills woman in Thakurgaon
Obituary
Three women among four people murdered in four districts
Minor boy drowns in Jamuna River
3 killed in Sirajganj road mishaps


Latest News
Holy Shab-e-Qadr being observed
Afghan girls' school outside blasts death toll rises to 50
Workers cannot leave workplaces during Eid holidays: Monnujan
Journalist Ahmed Momtaz no more
Govt hands over 1,440 Purbachal plots to affected land owners
2nd consignment of 6 Metro Rail coaches reaches Mongla Port
Final list of 6,988 FFs published in second phase
Ziauddin joins PMO as ambassador-at-large with status of minister
Govt doing injustice to Khaleda Zia being politically vindictive: Fakhrul
Capital market related masters course launched
Most Read News
Leaving or living with parents: Mother’s Day thoughts
Woes of mothers
Government's 'no' to Khaleda's treatment abroad
Another 56 die from coronavirus in country
Upazila chairman passes away
Woman strangled 'by husband' for uploading obscene photos
12 including 'Coin Sumon'  sent to jail
Khaleda's treatment abroad: Law Minister's opinion sent to Home Ministry
Barca, Atletico draw to give Real title advantage
Neymar extends PSG contract to 2025
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft