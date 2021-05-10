World Mother’s Day observed

The World Mother's Day was observed in different districts of the country including Pirojpur and Naogaon on Sunday.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, the district administration and Department of Women Affairs jointly organised a virtual meeting in the town.

Deputy Commissioner Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain was present as chief guest while Deputy Director of Department of Women Affairs (DWA) Md Zakir Hossain presided over the meeting.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hassant Yousuf Zaki, Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha Chairman Rashida Akram, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Organising Secretary Khaleda Akter Hena, Sadar Upazila Women Affairs Officer (WAO) Monika Akhter and Journalist Ziaul Ahsan, among others, were also present at the programme.

Emphasising the background and importance of the day, the speakers urged all to pay the highest respect and honour to their mothers and to reduce discrimination between man and woman.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held at Atrai Upazila Parishad auditorium.

The upazila administration and DWA jointly organised the meeting with Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Iktekharul Islam in the chair.

Atrai Upazila Parishad Chairman Ebadur Rahman Pramanik, Female Vice-chairman Momtaz Begum and Upazila WAO Moazzem Hossain, among others, were also present at the programme.











