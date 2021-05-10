

1,000 fishermen become jobless as Gorai turns dry at Khoksa

According to sources, fishing families in Kalibari Para, Kamlapur Miapara, Hilalpur Adibbasi Palli, and Kamlapur Jele Palli in the upazila have been in the hardship; most fishermen of these fishing villages have left their forefathers' profession in a compelling condition and resorted to other professions; some of them are working as associate masons, retail fish traders, and as rickshaw-pullers.

One Monmoto Haldar of Kalibari Para area would catch fish few years back. Now he has left the profession and working as an associate mason.

He has been followed by over 30 fishers including Poresh Haldar, Govinda, and Sonatan Haldar.

Sources at Upazila Fisheries Office said, there are 735 fishers in the upazila including 537 card holders (Listed) and 198 non-listed. There are 78 fishers in the Pourasabha; of them, 64 are listed.

Fisherman Shyamal Haldar said, he could not leave his forefather's profession; that is why, he is passing days in starvation or in half-meal; his sail boat is lying on sandy banks of the Gorai River; and nets and ropes are lying hanged in yards.

He further said, water lasts in the Gorai River for four months of the year; during the lean period, it becomes impossible to survive; and so, they remain workless for eight months. They don't get any government assistance.

Upazila Fisheries Officer Rashed Hasan said, he will inform the fishers' problem to the highest authorities.

If any government grant or assistance comes, they will be given, he gave assurance.

But he did not make any comment about waterless condition of the Gorai River.











KUSHTIA, May 9: Over 1,000 fishermen in Khoksa Upazila of the district have turned workless as the Gorai River and Sirajpur haor dried up before the season. Their families are passing a sub-human life.According to sources, fishing families in Kalibari Para, Kamlapur Miapara, Hilalpur Adibbasi Palli, and Kamlapur Jele Palli in the upazila have been in the hardship; most fishermen of these fishing villages have left their forefathers' profession in a compelling condition and resorted to other professions; some of them are working as associate masons, retail fish traders, and as rickshaw-pullers.One Monmoto Haldar of Kalibari Para area would catch fish few years back. Now he has left the profession and working as an associate mason.He has been followed by over 30 fishers including Poresh Haldar, Govinda, and Sonatan Haldar.Sources at Upazila Fisheries Office said, there are 735 fishers in the upazila including 537 card holders (Listed) and 198 non-listed. There are 78 fishers in the Pourasabha; of them, 64 are listed.Fisherman Shyamal Haldar said, he could not leave his forefather's profession; that is why, he is passing days in starvation or in half-meal; his sail boat is lying on sandy banks of the Gorai River; and nets and ropes are lying hanged in yards.He further said, water lasts in the Gorai River for four months of the year; during the lean period, it becomes impossible to survive; and so, they remain workless for eight months. They don't get any government assistance.Upazila Fisheries Officer Rashed Hasan said, he will inform the fishers' problem to the highest authorities.If any government grant or assistance comes, they will be given, he gave assurance.But he did not make any comment about waterless condition of the Gorai River.