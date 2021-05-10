Video
Letter To the Editor

Purchase of Sinopharm vaccine

Published : Monday, 10 May, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

Dear Sir
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has given emergency approval for the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Chinese state-owned company Sinopharm. This is the first jab developed by a non-Western country to get a WHO nod. However, the jab has already been given to millions of people in China as well as other countries in the world.

Individual health regulators in various countries in Africa, Latin America, and Asia have approved Chinese jabs for emergency use. Bangladesh also approved the Sinopharm vaccine made by China last week. The Chinese study published in the renowned scientific journal The Lancet has information from the first and second phase trials of CoronaVac in China. According to a BBC report, Zhu Fengcai, one of the paper's authors, said those results which were based on 144 participants in the phase one trial and 600 in the phase two trial - meant the vaccine was "suitable for emergency use." Sinovac has been approved for emergency use in high-risk groups in China since July.

Bangladesh has decided to buy the vaccine under a government-to-government (G2G) arrangement with China. We want to get the vaccine as soon as possible. Simultaneously, authorities must initiate to improve and ensure efficiency of indigenously developed vaccine.

Khalid Khondoker
Over email



